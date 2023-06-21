NCAA Memphis Basketball

FILE - Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway argues a call against Florida Atlantic in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. An NCAA infractions panel has imposed a three-game suspension on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago. The panel issued its ruling Wednesday, June 21.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

An NCAA infractions panel handed a three-game suspension to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway on Wednesday for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago.

The penalty follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the level of charges from the allegations. That turned out to be Hardaway, the former Memphis and NBA star who was charged under rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs.

