ROCK SPRINGS – When one company faded into the darkness, a new chapter began for Rock Springs resident Carl Tygum and his family.
Tygum was hired by Wonder Bread after managing Godfather’s Pizza in the late 80s and early 90s.
“I told myself that I’m not working in the restaurant business again unless I’m managing a restaurant or owning one,” said Tygum.
That American Dream came true as Tygum, his sister, Ruby Rogers and their mother, Carolyn Lamb, took over Broadway Burger Station, a 50s-themed diner in downtown Rock Springs, in 2006.
Knowing that Wonder Bread was at the edge of bankruptcy 16 years ago, Tygum put his game face on and looked for a new opportunity.
“My mom, my sister and I needed to break ties with corporations,” he said. “Owning this business was the way to go. It was a good change.”
He added, “Fifteen years after I managed Godfather’s Pizza, I fulfilled the dream.”
The retro diner attracts visitors from around the world.
“We’ve had customers from other countries say that they wish Broadway Burger Station is world-wide,” Tygum shared. “It’s a fun, comfortable atmosphere for everyone. The families, especially, enjoy it here.
“Many memories have been made here.”
Currently, Broadway Burger Station has partnered with local businesses, Square State Brewing and Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.
Tygum has expressed interest in opening another location dedicated to just carry-out and delivery orders since the demand for those services has increased.
“We’ve been so busy, we need a bigger kitchen,” he laughed.
Even with the current economic challenges, Tygum predicts this year will be their best year yet.
“People are saving for the holidays, but they still have a craving for Broadway Burger Station,” he said. “We have regulars who will come in four times a week.”
Recently, Broadway Burger Station took third place in the list of seven best burgers in Wyoming, according to American Towns Media.
“We’re always happy to see the people and serve the community,” Tygum expressed. “They’re our reason to keep pushing, especially the regulars. Those are the people we count on because they help us accomplish a lot.
“When you know people appreciate you, it keeps you going.”
Rogers agree with her brother. She brings 40 years of front-of-the-house experience.
“I used to see my guests as 9-year-old children and now they’re coming in here with their children, even grandchildren,” said Rogers. “It’s really amazing to see.”
According to Tygum, most businesses struggle to find employees, but he and his family have been fortunate to have a full staff.
“We’re so lucky to have our employees,” Rogers expressed. “Many other places are having difficulties in finding good help. Our employees are very valuable to us.
“Without our employees, we wouldn’t be running our business.”
Broadway Burger Station, 608 Broadway St., is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Appetizers include deep-fried mushrooms, mozzarella cheese sticks and a basket of chili cheese fries. They also specialize in burgers and sandwiches with deep-fried sides such as sidewinders, onion rings and sweet potato fries. Kids can get their meals in car-shaped boxes and customers are known to share a banana split or a milkshake for dessert.