Umbeum “Tarn” Borieoun
Tarn said that she and her husband decided to move back to Rawlins to be close to her mom.
The inspiration struck to open up the tea house when Tarn saw the empty storefront.
“My dream has been to bake and sell macarons. When we lived in Utah, I made them for events and things like that,” she said. “It was a good opportunity for me to open up the shop here because there isn’t too much competition.
“Also, macarons go really well with boba, which is pretty popular. I feel like it’s a good match.”
Tarn added that she has always had the desire to open up a business.
“It has always been my dream,” she said. “I used to have frozen yogurt shop in Denver. When I was pregnant with my second child while we lived in Utah, I was busy making and selling macarons. At that time, I was always craving boba morning and night. So, now I have a business selling it.”
Tarn explained that they don’t sell “fancy” coffee, but they do use a brand called Black Rifle Coffee Company.
“The inspiration came from my husband. He loves Black Rifle Coffee,” she said. “It’s a brand from Utah.”
She said that when they moved to Rawlins, her husband started working as an officer for the Rawlins Police Department and she began the process of opening Good Days Tea Shop.
“We opened last year on October 3,” she said. “My husband and stepdad helped me so much to be able to open it. Around January or February of this year, we had to close for a month because my son was in the hospital for some issues.”
Tarn said that she enjoys getting to introduce local residents to some of the items that they sell that they may have never heard of.
“I like when people come in and ask, ‘Well, what exactly is boba?’ Then, they get to try something new,” she said.
She went on to say that their macarons are some of their best-selling items.
“I have to bake every Sunday to make sure we have enough,” Tarn said. “When people ask for a recommendation, I tell them to try the brown sugar milk tea. It’s the first one on our menu. We also sell a lot of slushies.
“Right now, marshmallow flavored macarons are really popular. I try to also do a lot of fun designs for the macarons like pandas and other animals.”
Tarn explained that when she started making macarons, she taught herself.
“When I first started making them, I almost burned the batch. You have to be very careful with them because they are made from almond flour,” she said. “You also have to make sure there isn’t too much humidity because they won’t come out right.
“I bought a recipe and started watching YouTube videos to learn how to do it right. It took a lot of experimentation with temperature and such.”
With summertime in full swing, Tarn said that they have plans to be set up at a lot of the upcoming events and festivals.
“Right now, we are open from 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday,” she said.
Gabriela Olivas
“I like making the drinks. I also like being here with my coworkers.”
Andrea Garcia
“It’s a cute place to work at. I have the best boss.”
Kinsley Phillips
“The best part about working here is definitely the environment.”
Angel Reyes
“My favorite part about working here is the great environment.”
Aspen Trevathan
“I love getting to be here with my coworkers. We all get along really well.”