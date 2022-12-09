APTOPIX WCup Netherlands Argentina Soccer

Argentina's Nahuel Molina, left, celebrates with Julian Alvarez, center, and Lionel Messi, right, after scoring the opening goal during a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar.

 Ricardo Mazalan/AP

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — It started with Lionel Messi delivering another soccer clinic. It ended with the Argentina superstar sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee.

And of course there were goals, too, for one of the greats of the game whose bid to win the World Cup for the first time is still on track.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus