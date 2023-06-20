China Argentina Australia Soccer

Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during a friendly soccer match against Australia at the Workers' Stadium on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Beijing, China.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. The team confirmed certain details Tuesday to The Associated Press, including that Messi will be signing a contract through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

