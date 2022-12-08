WCup Argentina Australia Soccer

Argentina’s Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

 Frank Augstein/AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings.

The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus