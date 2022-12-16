Argentina Messi

Students graduating from the General Las Heras elementary school, where Lionel Messi also attended school, pose for a group photo wearing their graduation hats by a mural of Messi on the last day of school Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Rosario, Argentina.

 Rodrigo Abd/AP

ROSARIO, Argentina — Fernanda Quiroga still remembers how Lionel Messi played soccer in what were then dirt roads around their working class neighborhood in Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city.

“(Messi) was always kicking something, a ball, a bottle cap,” said Quiroga, who at 35 is the same age as the captain of Argentina’s national soccer team. “The memory I have of him because he lived right in front of my house, is going to buy sweet pastries at his grandmother’s around the block and he was always kicking something.”

