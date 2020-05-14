NEW YORK – Robinson Cano is finding new ways to fill his quarantine days during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those methods are honorable, like giving back to his local community in the Dominican Republic, while others involve sitting on the couch and watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary.
But mostly, the veteran second baseman is focusing on staying in shape as he waits for the call.
“I’m just hoping every morning when I wake up, that I might get a text from Luis Rojas or Brodie (Van Wagenen) that says ‘OK, this is the day that we’re gonna show up in Florida or New York to go back to spring training,’” Cano said on Tuesday in an interview with the Mets public relations department.
Cano, 37, has been biking and running for about two hours a day – in addition to throwing and hitting in the batting cage – while he waits in his home in the Dominican Republic for news about a potential baseball season.
“It’s been beneficial for me for sure,” he said. “Working out is my main focus right now. So I’m working on things and my legs feel strong right now. Just can’t wait to go back on the field, and then play.”
Cano is coming off a disappointing first year with the Mets, where he battled multiple quad, hamstring and hand injuries and hit .256 on a .736 OPS with a career-low 39 RBIs across 107 games. He entered this spring training, before it was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with a focus on keeping his legs healthy for a full season.
As MLB discusses plans to launch a baseball season, a shortened 80-game schedule could prove beneficial to a veteran player like Cano. Does the eight-time All-Star agree?
“Honestly ... Maybe yes, maybe no,” Cano said. “I’m the kind of guy that I always start the season slow, and when the season goes on, I get hot.
“But, I have to be ready to start well from the beginning. It depends how many games we play. It’s kind of like, you got to be ready for the beginning.”
While he continues to wait for the league and players’ union to responsibly decide the next course of action, Cano turned his attention to the community. The 37-year-old organized a food drive and delivered 4,000 bags of food – including rice, beans, spaghetti, tuna, salami, sugar, salt and milk – to his neighborhood in the Dominican Republic.