Mets Christmas Baseball

From left to right: Angela Showalter, wife of New York Mets manager Buck Showalter; Mets Todd Zeile as Santa Claus; Buck Showalter; center fielder Brandon Nimmo as elf; and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach at the Mets holiday party at Citi Field Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in New York.

 Ron Blum/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed in a green elf suit and cap, Brandon Nimmo gushed about remaining with the New York Mets and starring at their kids holiday party. Owner Steve Cohen's aggressive spending persuaded him to stay put.

Nimmo is a native of Cheyenne and a former standout for the American Legion Post 6 baseball club.

