Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...In Wyoming, East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Banner County, Kimball County and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are likely to occur during the daylight hours Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Plan travel accordingly, especially for Wednesday. &&