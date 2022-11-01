Mexico Football Kicker

Pumas' Andrea Martinez, center, walks with her teammates after a kick attempt during a Liga Mayor football match against Aztecas on Oct. 8, 2022, in Mexico City. Martinez stopped playing soccer to become the first woman to play college football amongst men in Mexico's top amateur division. 

 Fernando Llano/AP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andrea Martínez didn't quite realize what she was getting herself into when she tried out to kick extra points for a Mexican college football team.

She thought maybe it was a position on a women's team, or at least there would be other women on the roster. But when she won the spot, Martínez was told she would become the first woman to play college football amongst men in the country's top amateur division.


