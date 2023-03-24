NCAA Miami Houston Basketball

Miami guard Jordan Miller celebrates after scoring against Houston in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nijel Pack and Miami hit shots from near and far against the stingiest defense in the country to beat Houston 89-75 on Friday night in the Sweet 16, leaving the NCAA Tournament without a single No. 1 seed among its final eight teams for the first time since seeding began in 1979.

Miami (28-7), only the fifth team this season to score at least 70 points against Houston (33-4), will play second-seeded Texas or No. 3 seed Xavier in the Midwest Region final for the chance to go to the Final Four.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus