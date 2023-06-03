wte-20230603-spts-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets’ forward Nikola Jokic, left, receives a pass while being defended by Miami’s Bam Adebayo during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Denver.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Denver Nuggets’ offense was a riddle that the Miami Heat couldn’t solve.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Heat had a hard time matching up with Denver’s physicality. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic effortlessly put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. And Jamal Murray, who totaled 26 points and 10 assists, got to his spots at will.

