Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, the franchise announced Friday, leaving the 30-team NBA without any Black majority ownership.

Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

