Name: Michelle Aldrich
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Educator
Education: B.S. Secondary Education-Home Economics from U.W. 1992
M.S. Home Economics-Fibers & Textiles from U.W. in 1993
Ph.D. in Adult Learning & Technology from U.W. in 2006
Leadership Endorsement from U.W. in 2012
Experience: No former elected official experience but have been an appointed by three governors to serve on the Women's Council for 8 years, The Early Child Care Licensing Board (serving 2nd term), and the DFS Advisory Council (serving 2nd term).
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=dr.%20michelle%204%20cheyenne
What motivated you to run for this position?
I believe we can do better! City Council has spent the last 4 years engaged in bickering and in-fighting to the exclusion of truly addressing issues that it is responsible for in Ward 3. I believe we are at a critical juncture with funding, providing services, and maintaining our infrastructure such as roads and waste management. We no longer have the luxury of every council person doing their own thing. I love this community and the people. They deserve better representation and leadership that leads with civility and less political posturing. I believe that I have the skills and knowledge to represent and advocate for Ward 3 in this new economic landscape while still attracting new businesses and developers to help grow our revenue base. If voters want things to change for the better and have a voice then I am the candidate to lead us forward together!
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
A. The economic downturn. I would work with entities such as DDA, the Chamber, and LEADS to help us attract new businesses and developers with a more streamlined process for those requiring permits, etc. I also advocate for smart development that works with those coming into our community to preserve our quality of life while increasing revenue. Waiving fess and making concessions are not the only tools we have to attract new development.
B. Infrastructure. We have crumbling curbs and gutters, roads with potholes that worsen in winter months, snow removal issues, and a broken recycling program exacerbated by landfill limitations. Infrastructure has to become a priority.
C. Public Safety. We continue to grow and annex parts of the county while not planning for how to continue to fund police and fire at the level we have come to enjoy and expect. We have no plan to replace aging fire trucks or stations. We even have difficulty providing adequate safety gear and training. I would work with all department heads to set goals, prioritize needs, and create a strategic plan to address the challenges faced by each department.
I view all three of these problems equally and communication and working with our city employees is the only way we will be able to address them successfully. I also believe that our community has ideas and solutions to help remedy these things but are many times left out of the process by council members who are pursuing their own agenda or become unavailable once elected. We can do better together. I will work to restore the community's belief that the City Council represents the voters and not self serving interests through integrity and transparency. No one person has all of the solutions. I am willing to serve as a convener to gather and collect ideas to implement the best solutions for our community. I have already begun meeting with each City Department head to hear their concerns and the issues facing their departments. I will continue to listen! I am involved, visible and accessible and will continue to be.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I am a fiscal conservative. I don't believe in spending money that you don't have or in spending money foolishly. If you want or need something you figure out how to fund it and you plan ahead. Buying land without appraisals, making shoddy repairs only to have to redo them, lack of planning and communication requiring items to be done multiple times are all poor fiscal management.
I believe in holding absentee landowners accountable through our current legal structure rather than waiting until their properties are public hazards and purchasing the decrepit structure from them at market prices.
I believe that all things can be done professionally and civilly. While transparency and integrity are paramount there is a way to address these without the acrimony and theatrics that have caused city council meetings to rival pay per view for entertainment during the last four years. We can do better!