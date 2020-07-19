Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 57F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

