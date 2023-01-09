AP All-America Team Football

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball during an NCAA football game against Illinois on Nov. 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his professional football dreams on hold.

"I can go to the NFL next year," Corum told The Associated Press. "But I can't go to the NFL, then come back to Michigan the next year."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus