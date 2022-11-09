N Arizona Michigan St Basketball

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo directs the team during an NCAA game against Northern Arizona on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.

 Al Goldis/AP

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo is proud of the fact that Michigan State has played anyone, anytime, anywhere with consistently tough nonconference schedules throughout his career.

Playing challenging competition before the Big Ten season begins has prepared the Spartans for conference play and set them up in the NCAA Tournament to make eight runs to the Final Four under their Hall of Fame coach.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus