Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves their flag to celebrate a win over Ohio State in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Associated Press

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games.

The Bulldogs (12-0) are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five.


