Gordon "Max" Mickelson patiently waited for the election results at the Sweetwater County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8. By the end of the night, he beat his opponent, Matt Jackman, with 3473 votes, according to the unofficial election results.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – It began as a close race between two Rock Springs mayoral candidates, but Gordon “Max” Mickelson celebrated his victory against candidate Matt Jackman by the end of the night at Sweetwater County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Mickelson received 3,473 votes, while Jackman got 2,488 votes. There were 48 write-ins for the position of mayor, as well.
“It’s a huge honor to have earned the trust of the voters for a transparent government,” said Mickelson.
“I want to meet with department heads and have a conversation about expectations on how we’re going to do business. I will also connect with city employees, make it a team effort and get together with the council to make a plan to address challenges.”
Before residents of Rock Springs voted him as mayor, Mickelson has had several positions such as vice chair of the State Board of Education, Board of Trustee member for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, board chair for Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES), serves on the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Board and the Holy Spirit Catholic school board.
He was also chairman of the Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Mickelson said that he strongly believes in citizen engagement. He hopes residents will be more involved and interactive.
“Growing up, it was really emphasized how important it is to give back to your community. I’ve been obscenely lucky in my life and I’ve had a huge amount of family support, as well as community support,” Mickelson told the Rocket Miner during the early stages of his campaign. “I recognize that while I’ve made some good decisions, I’ve been very lucky and you should not take that for granted.
“It’s put me in a position where I can give back. I really enjoy volunteering, my whole family does.”
Mickelson wants to “deconstruct the silos” that the different entities are in.
“The city, hospital, county and the school district all have their own areas," he said back in June.
"Together, we have far more resources and far more ability to respond, plan and do. I think that there’s a huge desire among all of those groups, including industry and the college, to do that. We have so much potential to do that here that I’d really like to be open and solicit that kind of collaboration.”
Overall, Mickelson said that he is very devoted to service-based leadership.
“The reality is, whether they’re the mayor, governor or president, no one really shifts things on their own. Building up those people who it’s their job to do those things and building up the rest of the community is really what a leader should be doing.”