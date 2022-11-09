Max wins

Gordon "Max" Mickelson patiently waited for the election results at the Sweetwater County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8. By the end of the night, he beat his opponent, Matt Jackman, with 3473 votes, according to the unofficial election results. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – It began as a close race between two Rock Springs mayoral candidates, but Gordon “Max” Mickelson celebrated his victory against candidate Matt Jackman by the end of the night at Sweetwater County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Mickelson received 3,473 votes, while Jackman got 2,488 votes. There were 48 write-ins for the position of mayor, as well. 


