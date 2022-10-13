LIV Golf logo 2022

Back in Saudi Arabia for the first time since his disparaging remarks about the source of LIV Golf's funding, Phil Mickelson said Thursday he was glad he was on the "winning side" and that he sees the PGA Tour trending downward.

Mickelson had said a month ago that while the PGA Tour had all the best players in the world for the last 20 to 30 years, that would never be the case again.

