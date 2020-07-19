Name: Miguel Reyes
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Business Owner
Education: Colorado Contrails Aviation Academy
Experience: No political experience. I am not a polished politician just a concerned citizen.
What motivated you to run for this position?
Concerned about small business, south side representation, and the city budget.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The Covid 19 business restrictions, management of the city budget, and the lack of south side representation.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
As a southside resident I understand the lack of representation. As a small business owner I understand the struggle. I dont have the political experience but I have the passion and grit to get things done.