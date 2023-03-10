APTOPIX Sweden Alpine Skiing World Cup

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski women's World Cup giant slalom race on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Are, Sweden.

 Associated Press

ARE, Sweden — Moments after winning her record-tying 86th World Cup race, Mikaela Shiffrin was asked by a Swedish broadcaster to directly address Ingemar Stenmark, the skiing standout who had promised to watch at home on television.

From one great to another, the 27-year-old American spoke to the 66-year-old Swede of her respect for him and the historic mark he set in 1989 that was long thought to be beyond reach.

