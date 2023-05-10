NBA Krzyzewski Basketball

Retired Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski attends Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Boston.

Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA — as an adviser, not a coach.

The league said Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men's college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league's general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.

