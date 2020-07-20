Name: Mike Luna
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Service Technician
Experience: 7½ years as Councilman for Ward 3.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mlunaforward3
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am a citizen of Cheyenne, born and raised. I love our city and I want to see us grow. I want to continue my platform of economic responsibility, preservation, conservation, and honesty. I want Cheyenne to be a safe and beautiful place to live and raise a family or even just to visit. I want our tax dollars to be spent carefully and wisely. I want our development and revitalization efforts to be carefully managed and compatible with our current practices and the requests of the community. I want the growth of Cheyenne to be environmentally friendly and to preserve the aesthetics of our community.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
There are a lot of problems that Cheyenne is currently facing and the ideal candidate for Ward 3 needs to be someone that will listen to his constituents and not just follow along with all of the other candidates. A few of the issues that Cheyenne is facing is our budget and our infrastructure. We are a small city that has to face some big city problems. We have parking challenges in our downtown, we have heard concerns about the affordability of housing, the conditions of our roads and challenges with parking in downtown. We need to take innovative approaches to being able to resolve these issues because this pandemic has hit the City of Cheyenne hard and we are facing many constraints with the budget.
I am a candidate that wants to hear what the citizens have to say. I am willing to vote against the council if it is not going to benefit the citizens or Cheyenne. The citizens deserve a candidate that isn’t going to just go along with everyone else but actually tries to understand how this will affect the community, and what impact it will have on the budget and the citizens’ tax dollars.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Three of the biggest policy issues that the city of Cheyenne faces is our budget, transportation infrastructure and trying to keep Cheyenne safe and affordable. The whole state of Wyoming relied on natural gas, oil and coal for jobs and revenue throughout the state. The decline in these jobs has hurt our community and we need to establish how we can thrive again. Additionally, the current pandemic has hurt tourism in the City and we have lost a lot of revenue. We will need to find a way to balance our budget and come through this so that our citizens can continue to live in a safe and thriving community.