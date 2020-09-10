Name: Mike Olson
Residence: 570 Ranch Court, Cheyenne, WY 82007
Profession: Self-Employed
Education: BA, Elementary Education, University of Wyoming
Experience: I am currently serving as a trustee on the Laramie County School District 2 Board. I served on the Laramie County Fair board where I served as the treasurer for three years. I currently serve as the chairman for the Laramie County 4H Livestock Committee.
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am running for re-election for LCSD#2 Board because I feel that my involvement with the board over the last three plus years has improved the quality of education for the students of our community. I want to continue to be part of establishing and maintaining the great educational opportunities that we offer the students of Laramie County School District 2. The state of Wyoming is facing severe financial shortfalls across all agencies including education. I want to be active in the decisions where I can assure the residents of Eastern Laramie county that the quality of education that the students who attend school in our district is not diminished but better than ever.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The educational landscape has certainly changed in the last few years. I believe the single biggest problem facing education in Wyoming right now is funding shortfalls and making sure that schools are funded well enough to provide the quality of education that our residents expect. It is projected that Wyoming will see nearly a 2 billion dollar deficit in the next biennium. LCSD#2 already operates on a lean budget but more than likely that won't be enough to counter the expected cuts to education that will be proposed in the months ahead. Serious decisions certainly lie ahead. Secondly, LCSD#2 enjoys the benefits of having several newer school buildings but I expect that maintenance and major repairs will be items of discussion in the future. It is expected that the funding for these items will be one of to first see budget cuts. We must be diligent in the use of the monies we still have in these accounts so that maintenance and repair are not neglected. Finally we are very fortunate to have some of the best educators providing instruction to our students in LCSD#2. In order to insure that we maintain our high level of educators we must make sure that the compensation package is competitive with surrounding areas. I feel that the board will have to be proactive in this area moving into the future. Restrictions in budgets will limit the amount of money that is available for payroll and benefits. Definitely a concerted effort on behalf of the board and administrators will have to be made to navigate the tumultuous roads ahead.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
My experience owning a business enables me to understand budgets and prioritize resources during difficult times. I believe that public schools can educate students efficiently and we can continue that greatness even in times of financial hardship. I take time to learn the view points of others before I commit to making decisions. There will be hard decisions to make in the near future concerning the education of students in Wyoming and I confirm that I will fully understand the situation and consequences before my decision is cast. The foundation of my business is built on the talents and skills of each of my employees. I believe the success of the LCSD#2 is too built on the excellence of the educators and staff. amazing things happen when trust and partnership is exercised within an organization.