William and Christine (Powers) McMillion celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last week.
The couple met in Cheyenne, Christine’s hometown, while William was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.The two were married March 23, 1991 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. During the first nine years of their marriage, they continued to live in Cheyenne, where they raised four children (Tasha Morgan of Casper; Tanner McMillion of Cheyenne; Tabitha McMillion of Cheyenne, Tessa McMillion of Cheyenne and Tyson McMillion of Cheyenne).
In 2000, the couple and their children moved to Anchorage, Alaska where William served four more years and Christine worked in education. After William retired from the Air Force in 2004, the family returned to Cheyenne, where William worked in corrections until obtaining a position at Wyoming Department of Transportation. In 2005, the couple welcomed a fifth child, and in 2016, Christine earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Recently, the couple went on a trip to the east coast where they spent quality time together, toured historic locations, and attended a Baltimore Orioles baseball game.