Clifford D. (Dan) Brownell and Melissa A. Kenyon recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The pair were united in marriage on Oct 31, 1970 in Riverton and took a short honeymoon trip to Jackson after. The Brownells have lived in Shoshoni, Lysite, Riverton, Glendo, Moorcroft, Fort Steele, Seminoe St. Park, Rawlins and now in Cheyenne during their 50 years of marriage. They have one daughter, Darlene Lytle of Afton, and a son, Danny Brownell of Cheyenne. They also have eight grandchildren.