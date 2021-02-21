Cheyenne natives Eli and Diana Duran celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary yesterday.
The couple met in the summer of 1967 as juniors – Diana attended East High School and Eli attended Central High School. They graduated in 1969 and got married a few years later on Feb. 20, 1971 in Cheyenne.
Diana worked as a retail clerk for Safeway for 32 years, and then at King Soopers for an additional five years. Eli worked as a carpenter until 1974, and then went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor. He did that for 37 years until the pair retired in 2011.
The Durans enjoy sports and are avid Bronco fans. In their retired life, they’ve become avid golfers, and have enjoyed traveling all over to play. They spend winters in Arizona, where they can get their fill of golf games.
Diana and Eli raised two children, Rachel Martinez of Windsor, Colorado; and Lea Mata of Cheyenne, and consider themselves blessed with seven grand-children (one of whom, Elijah Mata, is deceased but remains in their memory).