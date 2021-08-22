...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. RED FLAG
WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and
313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Ron and Carmen Ladd are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week.
The couple met at Northern Illinois University when Ron was a long-haired, hippie dude with a motorcycle and Carmen was a girl from a strait-laced Lutheran family. Carmen’s parents weren’t too excited about Ron at first, but he quickly became part of the family after Ron and Carmen were married on Aug. 28, 1971, at the Lutheran church in Ottumwa, Iowa.
The pair moved several times together until they arrived in Pine Bluffs, where they have lived for more than 42 years. They were both teachers and coaches for more than 40 years, and they raised three kids: Lynzee Buseck of Evergreen, Colorado; Heather Ladd of Littleton, Colorado; and Brandon Ladd of Aurora, Colorado.
These days, Carmen and Ron love spending time with their four grandkids. They also love traveling, camping, getting together with extended family, working on projects around the house, raising two puppies and visiting with neighbors.
The Ladds will celebrate with a cream can dinner on Aug. 28.