Ron and Carmen Ladd are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week.

The couple met at Northern Illinois University when Ron was a long-haired, hippie dude with a motorcycle and Carmen was a girl from a strait-laced Lutheran family. Carmen’s parents weren’t too excited about Ron at first, but he quickly became part of the family after Ron and Carmen were married on Aug. 28, 1971, at the Lutheran church in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The pair moved several times together until they arrived in Pine Bluffs, where they have lived for more than 42 years. They were both teachers and coaches for more than 40 years, and they raised three kids: Lynzee Buseck of Evergreen, Colorado; Heather Ladd of Littleton, Colorado; and Brandon Ladd of Aurora, Colorado.

These days, Carmen and Ron love spending time with their four grandkids. They also love traveling, camping, getting together with extended family, working on projects around the house, raising two puppies and visiting with neighbors.

The Ladds will celebrate with a cream can dinner on Aug. 28.

