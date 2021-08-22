Dick and Meridee Mason are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week.

The pair were married on Sept. 2, 1971, in Cheyenne. Dick is retired both from the state of Wyoming and the city of Cheyenne. Meridee is retired from GMAC and works part-time for the National Agriculture Statistics Service.

The pair raised one daughter, Kimberly Good of Louisville, Colorado, and now have four grandchildren.

Dick and Meridee love celebrating Christmas, and many in Cheyenne may remember their “Griswold’s Christmas House” that they hosted on Storey Boulevard for many years. They are also long-time members of the Cheyenne Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

They are celebrating their anniversary with an open house.

