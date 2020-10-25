Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOW AND BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE OVER THE SOUTHERN LARAMIE RANGE. * WHERE...IN WYOMING, LARAMIE COUNTY INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND PINE BLUFFS. IN NEBRASKA, BANNER, MORRILL, KIMBALL AND CHEYENNE COUNTIES INCLUDING THE CITIES OF KIMBALL, HARRISBURG, BRIDGEPORT AND SIDNEY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&