Richard and Judy Brown celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week.
The couple, who are high school sweethearts, graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1956 and 1957, and both are graduates of Brigham Young University. They were married July 21, 1961 in the Idaho Falls Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
They raised all eight of their children – Jefre of Miami, Florida; Casey of Kaysville, Utah; Jhett of Jackson; and Cary, Perianne Flowers, Tucker, Tron and Trey of Cheyenne; in Cheyenne.
Rich continues to work as a financial services advisor and Judy is busy keeping up with their 25 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The couple are active members of the Monterey Heights Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Judy and Rich celebrated 60 years with a four-day celebration hosted by their sons, daughter, in-laws and grandchildren.
After having graduated from Casper College and attending the University of Wyoming, Don joined the Naval reserves and the newly wed couple moved to San Diego, California. Their first child, Joshua, was born in 1972. After two years, they moved back to Cheyenne and continued working. In 1975, another son, Adam, was born. Don and Margaret took turns attending the University of Wyoming to earn their bachelor degrees.
With grown children and after working hard in their professions (Donald is a retired director of administrations and human resources for Colorado Engineering and Experimental Station and Margaret is a retired special education teacher for Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2) they retired in 2014 and 2015.
These days, the pair belongs to Highlands Presbyterian Church and spends winters in Casa Grande, Arizona before coming home to Cheyenne in the summer months. They have four grandchildren.
Donald and Margaret celebrated their anniversary by touring Colorado’s Royal Gorge via the Royal Gorge train with their loved ones.