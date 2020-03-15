John Christiansen and Jeanette Goldensoph Christiansen celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last week.
The couple grew up together and officially met at ages 3 and 5 while attending Sunday school (they bonded over shared graham crackers and milk). In high school, John worked at a gas station and Jeanette would walk past three times a day to check the mail in hopes of seeing each other, even though the mail came just once a day. They were married March 10, 1957, at Elvira Lutheran Church in Elvira, Iowa.
The pair lived in Low Moor, Iowa, until 1968 when they moved to Clinton, Iowa. In 1981, John took a job in Wheatland at the Basin Electric Power Plant. They moved to Cheyenne in 2018 to be closer to their kids (Mark Christiansen of Cheyenne, Mike Christiansen of Davenport, Iowa, Murray Christiansen of Tucson, Arizona, Michelle Shellhart of Cheyenne and the late Mitch Christiansen of Cheyenne), nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jeanette and John celebrated the occasion with their family over dinner at their daughter Michelle’s home in Cheyenne.