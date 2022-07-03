Bev and Bob Curtis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 1. They were married at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Grand Forks, North Dakota, in 1972.
They celebrated their anniversary with a road trip to visit relatives and a visit to the church they were married in.
Beverly Jean Henrickson and Robert Bradley Curtis met in 1969 while working for the summer at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She was a student at Northern State College in Aberdeen, South Dakota where she graduated in 1971 and he was a student at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where he graduated in 1973.
After their wedding ceremony, they moved to Cheyenne in December of 1973. In January of 1974 Bob began a 40 year accounting career with the State of Wyoming, retiring in December of 2013. Bev worked in the Food Service area of the United Medical Center of Laramie County, now Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, for almost 20 years, retiring in December 2010.
They are both active members of the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne. Bob is a longtime member of the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club.
They have two children: Jason Curtis of Greeley, Colorado and Shawn Curtis of Noblesville, Indiana. They also have six grandchildren – Ciara, Zachary, Sullivan, Theo, Evie and Annalise.