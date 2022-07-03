Heimsoth-Lake Engagement

Rylea R. Heimsoth and Colton J. Lake were engaged on Oct. 29, 2021.

Rylea graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 2017, and is now employed at her family’s business, Capital Lumber Company in Cheyenne.

Colton graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 2015 and from Laramie County Community College in 2018. He is now employed at the Sherard Treatment Plant in Cheyenne.

Their wedding is scheduled for Sept. 10.

