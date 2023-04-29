Joe and Shirley (Lenhardt) Hubka of Cheyenne celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 15. They were married at Barry & Dorothy Dobbins house in Cheyenne in 1953.
The couple first met at a dance at the Eagles Club in Cheyenne. Once married, Joe and Shirley first lived in Waynesville, Missouri while Joe was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.
Joe worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 44 years. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 10 years and the Wyoming Air National Guard for 20 years. Shirley worked at the Russell Stover Candy Store and later for Beneficial Finance. They have both since retired.
Joe and Shirley later moved back to Cheyenne, where they enjoyed playing cards and games with their friends and family and going to polka dances in Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, South Dakota, Michigan, Nebraska and Alaska. They also went on Polka Cruises to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and down the Mississippi River.
They remain involved in local clubs and organizations. Joe is a member of the Polka Club, Wyoming Morse Telegraph Club, Senior Olympics and spends his free time bowling and golfing.
Shirley was a den mother for the a local Girl Scout troupe, participated in Women's Christian Breakfast and spends her free time quilting, painting and bowling.
Their children are Denise Rucker of Peyton, Colorado; Robert Hubka and Terry Hubka, both of Cheyenne. They also have seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren/
They celebrated their anniversary on April 15 with a dinner at China Buffet with family and friends.