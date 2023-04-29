Joe and Shirley (Lenhardt) Hubka of Cheyenne celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 15. They were married at Barry & Dorothy Dobbins house in Cheyenne in 1953.

The couple first met at a dance at the Eagles Club in Cheyenne. Once married, Joe and Shirley first lived in Waynesville, Missouri while Joe was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

