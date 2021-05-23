Louis and Susan (Zastudil) Latendresse celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this month.
Susan and Louis met while he was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. The pair married May 2, 1981 at the base’s NCO Club in Tampa, Florida. Louis has since retired after 20 years in the Air Force and 21 years of civil service working in the fire protection field, and Susan is retired from her job as a retail manager with Kmart for 26 years and Michael’s Arts & Crafts for 14 years.
The pair now spends their days hunting, camping and fishing with friends.