Mark and Diana (Mordhorst) Walter of Cheyenne celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cheyenne in 1973. 

The couple were first introduced by Diana's brother while in college. 

Mark and Diana later founded Walter Plumbing & Heating in 1986. Mark ran the business and was the master plumber until his retirement.

Diana was an investment officer at the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office, and has since retired.

The couple have lived most of their married life in Cheyenne, and have remained active in the community through the years.

Their children are Dave Walter of Denver, and Suzie Vanderweide and Danny Walter of Cheyenne. 

They also have six grandchildren.

