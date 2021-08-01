Gerald and Cecilia Ocheskey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary yesterday.
The couple met as hospital kitchen employees and got married July 31,1971 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne. They have resided in the capital city for the majority of their marriage. Jerry is retired from both the Wyoming State Motor Pool after 32 years and from the county after 25 years, while Cecilia is a retired daycare provider.
Through the years, Jerry and Cecilia were foster parents to many children. They also raised four of their own children – Angela Clark, Jeremy Ocheskey, Melissa Penny and Michael Ocheskey, all of Cheyenne – and are now grandparents to seven grandchildren.
They enjoy spending time fishing and shopping flea markets, and are members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, The High Plains Modelers of Fort Collins and Holy Trinity Council of Catholic Women. The highlight of their days is spent with family.
The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.