Tomas and Judith Payne of Milton Drive celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 13. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lorain, Ohio in 1972.
The couple celebrated their anniversary with family on May 14.
Tom worked for Texaco Inc. for 28 years and was a bus driver for Laramie County School District 1 for five years. He has since retired.
Their children are Tara Vanderpool of Green River and Holly Crozier of Cheyenne.
They also have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
