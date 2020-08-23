On July 27, 2020, Eli Joel was born to Joelene Ramirez. His birth marked five generations for the Ramirez family in Cheyenne, seen in the photo from left to right are mother Joelene Ramirez, grandma Monica Ramirez, great-grandma Melanie Tibbitts, and great-great-grandpa Robert Palmer Sr.
