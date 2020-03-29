Harold E. “Pete” and Delores I. Remster will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary April 4.
The couple met at a Boy Scout-sponsored dance at the American Legion Hall in Chugwater in May 1951. They married at the First Baptist Church in Chugwater after a three-year courtship.
Delores is the daughter of Charles H. and Leota (Klepper) Zimmerman, and Pete is the son of Rolley E. and Lillian F. (Gartin) Remster.
Both are graduates of Chugwater High School, and both are now retired (Delores retired from the State of Wyoming Division of Vital Statistics and Pete retired from F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s 90th Civil Engineering Squadron Thermo-Hydronic Center and the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer).
The couple are members the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church, and Pete is also a member of the Masonic Lodge 23 in Chugwater, Wyoming Consistory 1 and American Legion Post 6.
The pair have two daughters, Karen of Prescott, Arizona and Kathy (deceased) of Boise, Idaho. They also have one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
Delores and Pete will celebrate their anniversary with a quiet dinner at home.