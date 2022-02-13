Ralph and Lili Rolenaitis celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5. They married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1972.
Ralph and Lilli met through mutual friends after Ralph returned from Vietnam. As a military family, they moved often. The two were first stationed in Virginia, where their daughter was born. Ralph then received orders and the three shipped off to Germany, where their son was born. After four years there they moved to Cheyenne in 1978. The family was then stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada before they finally moved back to Cheyenne in 1985.
Ralph retired in 1990 as an E7 Master Sergeant after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force Security Forces. Lili started with DePaul Hospital in 1985 and stayed with the hospital through its merger with Memorial Hospital of Laramie county, forming United Medical Center. She retired from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in 2014.
Ralph is a current member of Club Encounters, a hunting club he and friends founded in 1989.
Their children are Aimee Quinlivan, Cheyenne and Eric Rolenaitis, Silverdale, Washington. They also have three grandchildren.
Ralph and Lil celebrated with friends and family with a party at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne on Feb. 5.