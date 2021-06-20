Charlie and Joan Schroeder quietly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last summer and are celebrating their 61st anniversary this week with their loved ones.
The couple graduated in 1959 and met that summer. Charlie was in the last graduating class from Cheyenne High. They got married June 18, 1960 in a small ceremony at the First Methodist Church in Cheyenne.
They raised three children – Julie Tipsword of Cheyenne, Steve Schroeder of Pioneertown, California and Pam Saputo of Laramie – and have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Charlie retired after a career as a locomotive engineer from the Union Pacific Railroad and Joan retired from the engineering department at Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power. Since they have retired, together, they spend time at their mountain home in Fox Park. Joan volunteers and devotes her free time to quilting.