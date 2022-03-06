Joseph H. and Betty L. Schultz will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 7.
They were were both born in Cody and lived most of their lives there. They were high school sweethearts, and married in Cody in 1952.
Over their 70 years of marriage, they had many job opportunities, which include farming 40 acres, raising cattle, bookkeeping, Silvertip Construction and refinery/oilfield operator. Joe then worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Afton and at Dan Speas Fish Hatchery in Casper. Joe became proficient at transporting fish by horse and mule pack trains into the higher mountain lakes of Wyoming.
Eventually, Joe joined the Wyoming National Guard, where he rose to the rank of sergeant and applied for Commissioned Officer School, graduating as a second lieutenant. After some years of challenging work and dedication, Joe was named the Commanding Officer of the Wyoming National Guard Artillery Battery, and was promoted to the rank of major.
Joe and Betty made their way back to Cody and worked at Shoshone Garage, owned the Mobile Gas Station (Flying Red Horse), Dick Sol Ford and Lou Urban Motors. Betty was a day care provider while pursuing her teaching certificate at Northwest College in Powell. She taught two kindergarten classes a day out of their own home, though for Betty it seemed like many more.
They then opened Joe’s Service Center and RV sales. Joe was the CEO and Betty the CFO, bookkeeper, bottle washer, chief cook, motel maid and parts runner. They bought the 7K’s Motel and built the 7K’s RV Park, Sales and Service Center.
After they retired, Betty worked for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. Joe and Betty were members of several service organizations, including Future Farmers of America, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, The Sage Creek Quilting Club and The Sage Creek Community Club.
They kept themselves entertained with fishing, fishing and more fishing, with boating, hunting and camping sprinkled in. Some of their most memorable trips on horseback were on the Thorofare Trail from Cody to Yellowstone Park, several trips to Hawaii, a cruise through the Panama Canal on a ship, and adventures in Alaska (fishing of course).
Three years ago, they moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Cheyenne. They now spend their days playing dominoes, blackjack, going to book club, crafts classes and visiting with their many friends. No one is ever considered a stranger, and they are never happier than when they are with family.
Their children are Adora Fryant, Phoenix, Arizona; David Shultz, Surprise, Arizona; Lonnie Schultz, Laramie, and Donald Schultz, Cheyenne. They also have 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Their hearts are and will always be with their family and Cody.