Mike and Cheryl Smith of Horse Creek Road, Cheyenne, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11. The couple met at Cheyenne’s East High School and were married at Greeley City Park in Greeley, Colorado. They are active members of the Prairie View Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Mike and Cheryl started their life together early as high school sweethearts. They spent the next years of life building a family and running a business. For 33 years, they owned the Cheyenne Trading Post, which later became Sportsmen’s Outlet. Mike grew and oversaw the store, while Cheryl was a full-time mom to 12 children. They love Wyoming and feel blessed to have raised all their children in Cheyenne.
Cheryl’s heart is content when she cooks for the family as they gather every week for Sunday dinner. Mike is most at peace when he spends time with Cheryl and any family who joins them at the family cabin in the Snowy Range. Their children’s favorite memories include riding horses, working at the store with Dad, campfire stories, Mom’s treasured recipes, family gatherings and dancing at the barn.
They look back on their roller coaster life and remember more happiness than pain, more love than heartbreak, more faith than doubt, more serenity than tempest, more forgiveness than resentment, more kindness than sadness and more memories than regrets. Above all, they feel gratitude for the family and friends they have loved along the way. For 60 years, they have enjoyed the ride!
Mike and Cheryl’s children are Stacee Izatt of Nephi, Utah; Michael Smith of Cheyenne; Jenni Grover of Springville, Utah; Leslie Bockenstedt of Springville, Utah; Jana Ross of Veteran, Wyoming; Carri Eldridge of Cheyenne; Lucas Smith of Cheyenne; Julie Kimball (deceased) of Cheyenne; Nathan Smith of Cheyenne; Kimball Eckhardt of Spanish Fork, Utah; Kelly Smith of Cheyenne, and Daniel Smith of Cheyenne. They have 63 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The couple spent two days with family that included a family reunion, pictures, laughter, food and fun. The family hosted a celebration dinner and barn dance with lifelong friends.