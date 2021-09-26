Mike and Jackie Stone will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 29, 2021. They were married at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Mike is retired from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Jackie is retired from Laramie County School District 1. They have a son, Nathan Stone, daughter and son-in-law, Bill and Kathleen Wiser, and three grandchildren.

Their anniversary celebration plans include a trip to the top of Pikes Peak on the cog railway.

