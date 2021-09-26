...RED FLAG WARNING 11 AM TO 8 PM TODAY FOR FWZ 303...308 AND
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 303...308 and 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Mike and Jackie Stone will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 29, 2021. They were married at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Mike is retired from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Jackie is retired from Laramie County School District 1. They have a son, Nathan Stone, daughter and son-in-law, Bill and Kathleen Wiser, and three grandchildren.
Their anniversary celebration plans include a trip to the top of Pikes Peak on the cog railway.