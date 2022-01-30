Jacob and Mary Valdez are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5. They were married at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cheyenne.

Jake and Mary both attended Central High School. Mary worked in daycare for many years, ending in the care of their grandchildren. Jake retired in 2001 from Safeway as a Meat Manager and went on to work for the school district for 13 years before finally retiring in 2013. Since their retirement, Jake and Mary enjoy traveling around the US, overseas, and taking cruises with family.

Jake and Mary are avid members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Their children are Daniel Valdez and Joseph Valdez, both of Cheyenne, and Renae Brooker of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. They also have five grandchildren.

