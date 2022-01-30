...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Jacob and Mary Valdez are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5. They were married at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cheyenne.
Jake and Mary both attended Central High School. Mary worked in daycare for many years, ending in the care of their grandchildren. Jake retired in 2001 from Safeway as a Meat Manager and went on to work for the school district for 13 years before finally retiring in 2013. Since their retirement, Jake and Mary enjoy traveling around the US, overseas, and taking cruises with family.
Jake and Mary are avid members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Their children are Daniel Valdez and Joseph Valdez, both of Cheyenne, and Renae Brooker of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. They also have five grandchildren.