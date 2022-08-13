Larry and Mona Weeks of Gettysburg Drive celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 3. They were married at Tolt Congregational Church in Carnation, Washington in 1967.

Larry and Mona met during the Seattle Seafair Festival in August, 1966, at a United Services Organizations (USO) dance on the World’s Fair Grounds at the base of the Space Needle.

