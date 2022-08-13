...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Larry and Mona Weeks of Gettysburg Drive celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 3. They were married at Tolt Congregational Church in Carnation, Washington in 1967.
Larry and Mona met during the Seattle Seafair Festival in August, 1966, at a United Services Organizations (USO) dance on the World’s Fair Grounds at the base of the Space Needle.
Larry was in the US Navy, stationed in San Diego, CA, but his squadron was invited to the Seattle Seafair by the Governor of Washington, who had served on his ship during the Korean War. After many letters and long distance phone calls, Larry and Mona were engaged at Christmas time and were married the following year.
After honeymooning in Victoria, British Columbia, Larry and Mona lived in Long Beach and Santa Ana, CA, while Larry finished out his enlistment with the Navy. They settled in Larry’s home state of Iowa upon his discharge.
After traveling for many years between Iowa and Washington to visit Mona’s family, the family moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado in 1986. They moved to Cheyenne in 2004 where they have enjoyed the amenities that come with a smaller community.
Now both retired, Mona is actively involved in quilting, while Larry is an avid fly-fisherman and woodworker.
Their children are Thomas Weeks of Republic, Washington; Anne Weeks of Loveland, Colorado.