Paul and Patricia Zimmerman celebrated their 70th anniversary last week.
They met when Paul became a teacher at the Rozet High School in Rozet, Wyoming, where Patty had graduated the year before in 1949. The pair was married June 2, 1951, in the Catholic Church in Gillette.
Paul served in Korea after they were married (1953-1954), and then the couple moved to Cheyenne in 1955 for him to teach math at Carey Junior High. Paul later began teaching at Central when Cheyenne High split into Central and East High School. Patty drove a school bus for 13 years, and Paul taught for 35 years. They’ve both since retired.
The couple began fostering children around 1975, and throughout their marriage they fostered approximately 69 children.
They’re currently members of Holy Trinity Church, Platte Rivers Fly Fishing and a Cribbage group, and they enjoy coin collecting and woodworking.
They have six children: Pam Weekland of Parker, Colorado; Debbie Risto of Fruita, Colorado; Diane Espinoza of Pueblo, Colorado; Randy Zimmerman of Cheyenne; Cindy Selk of Cheyenne and Ron Zimmerman, deceased.
Paul and Patricia also have 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The couple celebrated with a blessing of marriage June 5, with a party afterwards with family and friends.